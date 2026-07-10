Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Down 1.7% - Should You Sell?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $125.77 and last traded at $126.79. Approximately 30,733,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 47,376,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.04.

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Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

The firm's 50-day moving average is $132.81 and its 200 day moving average is $146.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock worth $18,198,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,599,882,000 after acquiring an additional 805,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,984,281,000 after purchasing an additional 616,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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