Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Down 2.6% - Here's Why

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $158.25 and last traded at $158.43. 61,174,654 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 46,943,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.66.

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Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q2 results: Revenue rose 93% year over year to $1.935 billion, exceeding the roughly $1.81 billion consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS of $0.41 beat expectations near $0.34. GAAP net income reached $1.062 billion, and adjusted operating margin was approximately 62%. Palantir posts blowout Q2 numbers

Revenue rose 93% year over year to $1.935 billion, exceeding the roughly $1.81 billion consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS of $0.41 beat expectations near $0.34. GAAP net income reached $1.062 billion, and adjusted operating margin was approximately 62%. Positive Sentiment: Commercial AI demand accelerated: U.S. commercial revenue surged 149%, while U.S. government revenue climbed 90%. Management attributed the growth to demand for “AI sovereignty”—giving organizations greater control over their data, models and operations. Palantir is leaving software peers behind

U.S. commercial revenue surged 149%, while U.S. government revenue climbed 90%. Management attributed the growth to demand for “AI sovereignty”—giving organizations greater control over their data, models and operations. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised materially: Palantir now expects roughly $8.15 billion to $8.16 billion of 2026 revenue, compared with consensus near $7.7 billion, and forecast third-quarter revenue of approximately $2.16 billion. The company also raised its U.S. commercial growth outlook to at least 134%. Palantir raises annual revenue forecast

Palantir now expects roughly $8.15 billion to $8.16 billion of 2026 revenue, compared with consensus near $7.7 billion, and forecast third-quarter revenue of approximately $2.16 billion. The company also raised its U.S. commercial growth outlook to at least 134%. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Deutsche Bank upgraded PLTR to Buy, while Northland raised its price target to $200 and Piper Sandler reaffirmed an Overweight rating with a $230 target. The earnings-driven rally also pushed shares above their 200-day moving average, reinforcing bullish momentum. Deutsche Bank upgrades Palantir

Deutsche Bank upgraded PLTR to Buy, while Northland raised its price target to $200 and Piper Sandler reaffirmed an Overweight rating with a $230 target. The earnings-driven rally also pushed shares above their 200-day moving average, reinforcing bullish momentum. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash generation strengthen the bull case: Articles highlighted approximately $1.22 billion in free cash flow and expanding margins, suggesting Palantir is converting AI adoption into profits without the capital intensity of model developers or data-center operators. Palantir is winning

Articles highlighted approximately $1.22 billion in free cash flow and expanding margins, suggesting Palantir is converting AI adoption into profits without the capital intensity of model developers or data-center operators. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains the key debate: Despite the operating performance, PLTR trades at a very high earnings multiple, leaving little room for execution misses. Michael Burry warned that Palantir and other AI-linked stocks could become “future ghost towns” if shortages and pricing power fade. Michael Burry warns on Palantir

Despite the operating performance, PLTR trades at a very high earnings multiple, leaving little room for execution misses. Michael Burry warned that Palantir and other AI-linked stocks could become “future ghost towns” if shortages and pricing power fade. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and supply concerns may pressure shares: Cathie Wood’s ARK reportedly sold about $6.4 million of PLTR after the earnings surge, while reported insider activity showed sales but no purchases in the past six months. These factors can weigh on sentiment after a sharp rally.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Oppenheimer cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $190.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $379.81 billion, a PE ratio of 178.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company's 50 day moving average is $130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.93.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 49.01% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $190,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,757,108.80. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 35,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,562,180. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,173 shares of the company's stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. North Dakota State Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board now owns 64,953 shares of the company's stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 6,389 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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