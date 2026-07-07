Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Up 1.4% - Here's Why

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.90 and last traded at $134.37. Approximately 52,220,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 47,613,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.54.

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Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir announced an enterprise expansion agreement with GNP Seguros , Mexico’s largest insurer, marking its first publicly announced commercial customer in Latin America and reinforcing growth outside the U.S. government market. Article Title

Palantir announced an enterprise expansion agreement with , Mexico’s largest insurer, marking its first publicly announced commercial customer in Latin America and reinforcing growth outside the U.S. government market. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson upgraded Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to Buy and raised its price target, adding to bullish sentiment around the company’s AI platform and enterprise orchestration layer. Article Title

DA Davidson upgraded to and raised its price target, adding to bullish sentiment around the company’s AI platform and enterprise orchestration layer. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention remains high on Palantir’s expanded partnership with Nvidia to deliver secure AI offerings for governments and critical infrastructure customers, which supports the bullish view that Palantir is becoming more deeply embedded in long-duration AI deployments. Article Title

Investor attention remains high on Palantir’s expanded partnership with to deliver secure AI offerings for governments and critical infrastructure customers, which supports the bullish view that Palantir is becoming more deeply embedded in long-duration AI deployments. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Alex Karp’s public comments attacking OpenAI and Anthropic are keeping Palantir in the headlines, but the articles suggest this is more of a debate about enterprise AI value capture than a direct catalyst for near-term fundamentals. Article Title

CEO Alex Karp’s public comments attacking OpenAI and Anthropic are keeping Palantir in the headlines, but the articles suggest this is more of a debate about enterprise AI value capture than a direct catalyst for near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investors are still weighing valuation concerns, insider selling, and ongoing skepticism about whether Palantir’s premium multiple is fully justified, which may temper the upside even as operational news improves. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $322.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.44 and a 200 day moving average of $147.67.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $5,149,641,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,574,111,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,446,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,528,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 917.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 6,585,630 shares of the company's stock worth $1,170,596,000 after buying an additional 5,938,343 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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