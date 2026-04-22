Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Up 4.6% - Time to Buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $152.68 and last traded at $152.62. Approximately 43,284,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 50,287,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.97.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.6%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $143.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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