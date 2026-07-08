Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Director Robert Jr. Baltera Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI - Get Free Report) Director Robert Jr. Baltera acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 416,904 shares in the company, valued at $846,315.12. The trade was a 7.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Jr. Baltera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Robert Jr. Baltera acquired 20,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Robert Jr. Baltera bought 10,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $19,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Robert Jr. Baltera bought 20,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00.

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Palisade Bio Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PALI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 3,270,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,142. The stock has a market cap of $355.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.50. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Palisade Bio, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PALI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Palisade Bio to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer set a $7.00 price objective on Palisade Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Palisade Bio from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.83.

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About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll‐like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.

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