Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Director Robert Jr. Baltera Buys 20,000 Shares

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI - Get Free Report) Director Robert Jr. Baltera purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 386,904 shares in the company, valued at $793,153.20. The trade was a 5.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Jr. Baltera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Robert Jr. Baltera acquired 30,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Robert Jr. Baltera bought 10,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $19,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Robert Jr. Baltera purchased 20,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00.

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Palisade Bio Price Performance

Palisade Bio stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,270,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,142. The company has a market cap of $355.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.50. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Palisade Bio, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PALI. Wall Street Zen raised Palisade Bio from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer set a $7.00 price target on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Palisade Bio to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Palisade Bio from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $8.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PALI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palisade Bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PALI. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth $28,318,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,896,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $24,822,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,742,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company's stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll‐like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.

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