Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Insider Mitchell Lawrence Jones Sells 51,880 Shares

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI - Get Free Report) insider Mitchell Lawrence Jones sold 51,880 shares of Palisade Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $106,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 94,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $192,718.45. This trade represents a 35.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Palisade Bio Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PALI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. 3,270,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,142. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Palisade Bio, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PALI has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Palisade Bio to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Palisade Bio from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palisade Bio from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $8.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palisade Bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palisade Bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company's stock.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll‐like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.

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