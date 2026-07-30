Palladyne AI (PDYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Palladyne AI to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). Palladyne AI had a negative net margin of 358.04% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million. On average, analysts expect Palladyne AI to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Palladyne AI Price Performance

Shares of PDYN stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. Palladyne AI has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 3.63.

Insider Activity at Palladyne AI

In other Palladyne AI news, CFO Trevor Thatcher sold 4,561 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $28,004.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,779.58. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Denis Garagic sold 17,176 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $105,460.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 559,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,148.26. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 26,982 shares of company stock valued at $165,669 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palladyne AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palladyne AI by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Palladyne AI during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palladyne AI by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Palladyne AI by 136.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palladyne AI by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Palladyne AI in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Palladyne AI in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palladyne AI to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palladyne AI from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palladyne AI to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Report on PDYN

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training.

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