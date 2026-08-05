Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th.

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Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance

PSBD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 126,942 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,289. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $310.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Martin C. Bicknell purchased 21,484 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $224,937.48. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 373,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,910,251.84. This trade represents a 6.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 108,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,558. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc NYSE: PSBD is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. The firm offers a broad range of debt and equity products—including first-lien and second-lien senior secured loans, unitranche financings, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments—to support corporate acquisitions, refinancings, growth initiatives and balance sheet restructurings.

PSBD primarily targets established privately owned and sponsored businesses across diverse industries such as healthcare, business services, industrials and consumer products.

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