Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Sells 700 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) Director Helle Thorning-Schmidt sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.85, for a total value of $242,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,721.30. This trade represents a 10.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of PANW traded down $16.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,325,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,361,012. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $368.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.79. The stock has a market cap of $261.28 billion, a PE ratio of 262.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Palo Alto Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350 to $425 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in upside potential. Benzinga

Needham raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350 to $425 and reiterated a rating, signaling continued confidence in upside potential. Positive Sentiment: BTIG also lifted its price target on PANW from $333 to $380 and kept the stock as a top pick, reinforcing the bullish analyst sentiment behind the shares. Yahoo Finance

BTIG also lifted its price target on PANW from $333 to $380 and kept the stock as a top pick, reinforcing the bullish analyst sentiment behind the shares. Positive Sentiment: Articles pointing to roughly 60% growth in next-gen security revenue and strong agentic AI-related momentum suggest the company’s fundamentals remain healthy and a key driver of investor optimism. FXEmpire

Articles pointing to roughly 60% growth in next-gen security revenue and strong agentic AI-related momentum suggest the company’s fundamentals remain healthy and a key driver of investor optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes PANW has surged sharply over the past six months and is hovering near all-time highs, which may be prompting profit-taking after the recent rally. Invezz

Some commentary notes PANW has surged sharply over the past six months and is hovering near all-time highs, which may be prompting profit-taking after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha downgrade warned that the stock’s valuation re-rating may have gone too far, adding a cautionary note for investors after the big move higher. Seeking Alpha

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Weiss Ratings lowered Palo Alto Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $253.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $316.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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