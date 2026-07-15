Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $245.00 to $430.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the network technology company's stock. Tigress Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 19.93% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PANW. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $168.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $323.98.

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Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $358.55. 2,535,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,211,469. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $368.17. The company has a market capitalization of $292.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $280.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total value of $16,270,119.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 235,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,002.95. The trade was a 21.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Tema ETFs LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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