Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Pangaea Logistics Solutions logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from "strong-buy" to "buy"; analysts' coverage now includes one Buy and two Hold ratings, leaving a consensus rating of "Hold" with a $9.00 consensus price target.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.16, missing the $0.18 estimate while revenue of $183.88 million beat expectations; the stock opened at $7.90, trades in a 12‑month range of $3.94–$9.39, has a market cap of $516 million and a PE of 25.48.
  • Institutional ownership is 60.23%, and several funds (notably Dimensional Fund Advisors and Millennium Management) increased their PANL holdings in recent quarters.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PANL. Zacks Research cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PANL

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ PANL opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $516.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.06%.The business had revenue of $183.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $181.75 million. Research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,533,085 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $17,428,000 after acquiring an additional 100,331 shares during the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LP grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Car Capital LP now owns 985,623 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 707,479 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 29,260 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,846.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,987 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 416,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 381,919 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 25,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company's stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is a global transportation and logistics company that provides ocean transportation and integrated logistics services. The company operates a fleet of drybulk vessels, including Handysize, Supramax and Ultramax carriers, to transport commodities such as coal, grain, minerals, ores and steel products. In parallel, Pangaea offers asset-light logistics solutions spanning freight forwarding, supply chain management and project cargo services, enabling end-to-end transport for bulk and breakbulk shipments.

Founded in 2012 as a spin-off from an established maritime shipping group, Pangaea Logistics Solutions went public on the Nasdaq in 2013 under the ticker PANL.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Right Now?

Before you consider Pangaea Logistics Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pangaea Logistics Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Pangaea Logistics Solutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines