Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and traded as low as $6.68. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 402,469 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANL shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PANL

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Down 2.3%

The company's 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $440.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $170.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.78 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Equities analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Institutional Trading of Pangaea Logistics Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,844 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 413,152 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 36,990 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 86,583 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 33.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,100 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 185,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 66.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 208,875 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 83,380 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is a global transportation and logistics company that provides ocean transportation and integrated logistics services. The company operates a fleet of drybulk vessels, including Handysize, Supramax and Ultramax carriers, to transport commodities such as coal, grain, minerals, ores and steel products. In parallel, Pangaea offers asset-light logistics solutions spanning freight forwarding, supply chain management and project cargo services, enabling end-to-end transport for bulk and breakbulk shipments.

Founded in 2012 as a spin-off from an established maritime shipping group, Pangaea Logistics Solutions went public on the Nasdaq in 2013 under the ticker PANL.

Further Reading

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