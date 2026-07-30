Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $170.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.78 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ PANL opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The business's fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions's payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,342 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,537 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 381,919 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 94.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,094 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PANL

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is a global transportation and logistics company that provides ocean transportation and integrated logistics services. The company operates a fleet of drybulk vessels, including Handysize, Supramax and Ultramax carriers, to transport commodities such as coal, grain, minerals, ores and steel products. In parallel, Pangaea offers asset-light logistics solutions spanning freight forwarding, supply chain management and project cargo services, enabling end-to-end transport for bulk and breakbulk shipments.

Founded in 2012 as a spin-off from an established maritime shipping group, Pangaea Logistics Solutions went public on the Nasdaq in 2013 under the ticker PANL.

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