Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Announces Earnings Results

Pantheon International (LON:PIN - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment trust reported GBX 3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pantheon International had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 43.75%.

Here are the key takeaways from Pantheon International's conference call:

NAV rose 4.3% in the year to May 31, 2026, while the share price increased 37.5%, narrowing the discount to NAV from 40% to 21%. Share buybacks contributed 2.2% to NAV, supported by £118 million of repurchases during the period.

in the year to May 31, 2026, while the share price increased 37.5%, narrowing the discount to NAV from 40% to 21%. Share buybacks contributed 2.2% to NAV, supported by £118 million of repurchases during the period. PIN sold a targeted portfolio for £224 million net, with at least 80% earmarked for buybacks and the remainder helping rotate capital into investments with greater perceived upside.

The portfolio is being refocused, with the number of underlying managers reduced from about 90 to 62 to emphasize consistently strong performers. PIN aims over time to achieve an approximately equal mix of direct company investments and funds, compared with roughly 53% direct investments currently.

Management plans to increase exposure to North American small- and mid-market buyouts, citing their operational value-creation potential and multiple exit routes to strategic buyers or larger private equity firms.

Balance-sheet capacity remains a focus: net debt was 9.2% of NAV, financing cover was 4.5 times, and 92% of borrowing capacity remained undrawn. Management also acknowledged ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and potential AI-related disruption among software holdings.

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Pantheon International Trading Down 0.4%

PIN traded down GBX 1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 395.47. 308,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 392.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 378.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.81. Pantheon International has a 1 year low of GBX 319.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 409.

Insider Transactions at Pantheon International

In other news, insider Tim Farazmand purchased 24,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 402 per share, for a total transaction of £99,495. Also, insider Candida Morley acquired 23,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 402 per share, with a total value of £96,475.98. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $25,612,098. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Pantheon International in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

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About Pantheon International

Pantheon International Plc (PIN) is an investment trust that provides investors with differentiated access to a global, diversified portfolio of private equity-backed companies through a flexible and active investment approach. Through its commitments to some of the world's best private equity managers that might otherwise be inaccessible to individual investors, PIN makes the private, public. Launched in 1987 and a constituent of the FTSE 250, PIN is a company of scale and one of the longest established private equity funds on the London Stock Exchange.

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