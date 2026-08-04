Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Pantheon International logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NAV increased 4.3% in the year ended May 31, 2026, while Pantheon International’s share price rose 37.5%, reducing the NAV discount from 40% to 21%. Share buybacks contributed 2.2% to NAV, with £118 million repurchased.
  • The company sold a targeted portfolio for £224 million net, directing at least 80% of the proceeds toward further buybacks and using the remainder to rotate into investments with greater perceived upside.
  • Management is refocusing the portfolio from roughly 90 to 62 underlying managers and plans to expand North American small- and mid-market buyouts, while monitoring macroeconomic risks and potential AI disruption to software holdings.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Pantheon International.

Pantheon International (LON:PIN - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment trust reported GBX 3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pantheon International had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 43.75%.

Here are the key takeaways from Pantheon International's conference call:

  • NAV rose 4.3% in the year to May 31, 2026, while the share price increased 37.5%, narrowing the discount to NAV from 40% to 21%. Share buybacks contributed 2.2% to NAV, supported by £118 million of repurchases during the period.
  • PIN sold a targeted portfolio for £224 million net, with at least 80% earmarked for buybacks and the remainder helping rotate capital into investments with greater perceived upside.
  • The portfolio is being refocused, with the number of underlying managers reduced from about 90 to 62 to emphasize consistently strong performers. PIN aims over time to achieve an approximately equal mix of direct company investments and funds, compared with roughly 53% direct investments currently.
  • Management plans to increase exposure to North American small- and mid-market buyouts, citing their operational value-creation potential and multiple exit routes to strategic buyers or larger private equity firms.
  • Balance-sheet capacity remains a focus: net debt was 9.2% of NAV, financing cover was 4.5 times, and 92% of borrowing capacity remained undrawn. Management also acknowledged ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and potential AI-related disruption among software holdings.

Pantheon International Trading Down 0.4%

PIN traded down GBX 1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 395.47. 308,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 392.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 378.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.81. Pantheon International has a 1 year low of GBX 319.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 409.

Insider Transactions at Pantheon International

In other news, insider Tim Farazmand purchased 24,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 402 per share, for a total transaction of £99,495. Also, insider Candida Morley acquired 23,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 402 per share, with a total value of £96,475.98. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $25,612,098. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Pantheon International in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pantheon International

About Pantheon International

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon International Plc (PIN) is an investment trust that provides investors with differentiated access to a global, diversified portfolio of private equity-backed companies through a flexible and active investment approach. Through its commitments to some of the world's best private equity managers that might otherwise be inaccessible to individual investors, PIN makes the private, public. Launched in 1987 and a constituent of the FTSE 250, PIN is a company of scale and one of the longest established private equity funds on the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Pantheon International Right Now?

Before you consider Pantheon International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pantheon International wasn't on the list.

While Pantheon International currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
This AI fund sends investors payouts every Thursday
This AI fund sends investors payouts every Thursday
From Investors Alley (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines