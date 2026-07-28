Par Pacific (PARR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Par Pacific to post earnings of $8.20 per share and revenue of $2.4008 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 6.02%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts expect Par Pacific to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PARR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.90. 139,187 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,649. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. Par Pacific has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,847 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Par Pacific by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at $136,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PARR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $48.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Par Pacific

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc NYSE: PARR is a diversified downstream energy company engaged in the refining, marketing and logistics of petroleum products. Through its subsidiaries, Par Pacific operates the Par Hawaii Refinery on the island of Oʻahu, which processes crude oil into transportation fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as asphalt, petroleum coke and sulfur. In the Rocky Mountain region, the company owns and operates the Salt Lake City Refinery in Utah and associated logistics infrastructure, including pipelines and storage terminals, to support both crude supply and product distribution.

In marketing its refined products, Par Pacific maintains a network of branded and unbranded wholesale accounts across Hawaii and the U.S.

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