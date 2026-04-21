PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

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A number of research analysts have commented on PAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PAR Technology from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th.

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Insider Transactions at PAR Technology

In other news, insider Cathy A. King sold 6,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $106,846.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,016,921.07. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp bought 182,862 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $4,185,711.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,075,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,276,750. This represents a 4.70% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 435,100 shares of company stock worth $11,115,692 and have sold 90,689 shares worth $1,600,226. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,446 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in PAR Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,012 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in PAR Technology by 186,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,494 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $14,200,000 after buying an additional 51,316 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Trading Up 2.5%

PAR opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. PAR Technology has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $72.15.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 18.54%.The business's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company's platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR's integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

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