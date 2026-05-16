PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.6667.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

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Insider Activity at PAR Technology

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $29,889.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,155,705.39. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cathy A. King sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $27,715.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,034,557.02. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 90,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,226 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,237,004 shares of the software maker's stock worth $128,121,000 after buying an additional 476,839 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 4,210.9% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 877,575 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,734,000 after buying an additional 857,218 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,274,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 50.6% in the third quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,678,000 after buying an additional 252,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 54.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 158,959 shares of the software maker's stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 56,036 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Price Performance

PAR stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PAR Technology has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company's platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR's integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

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