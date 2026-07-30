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Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Paragon Banking Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on Paragon Banking Group and set a GBX 1,100 price target, implying 28.81% potential upside from the previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive: UBS, RBC and Jefferies also maintain bullish ratings, while the six-analyst consensus is “Buy” with an average price target of GBX 1,040.17.
  • Paragon shares opened at GBX 854 and were up 1.2%; the bank recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 52.10 on revenue of £259.2 million.
  • Interested in Paragon Banking Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target indicates a potential upside of 28.81% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PAG. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,035 price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 1,050 price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,000 target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,040.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 854 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 16.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 773.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 795.01. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 681.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 932.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX 52.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of £259.20 million for the quarter. Paragon Banking Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paragon Banking Group will post 104.0245566 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paragon Banking Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paragon Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs') and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people. Its operations are organised into two lending divisions and lending is funded largely by retail deposits.

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Analyst Recommendations for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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