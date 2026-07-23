Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Buy" by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,040.17.

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Several research analysts have commented on PAG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,035 target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 1,050 price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,100 price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 810 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 765.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 796.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.38, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 16.10. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 681.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 981.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX 52.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of £259.20 million for the quarter. Paragon Banking Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paragon Banking Group will post 104.0245566 earnings per share for the current year.

Paragon Banking Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs') and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people. Its operations are organised into two lending divisions and lending is funded largely by retail deposits.

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