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Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Park Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Park Aerospace hit a new 52-week high of $34.99 Monday, last trading near $34.54 on light volume, with a market cap around $681 million and rising moving averages.
  • Analysts have recently upgraded the stock—Weiss Ratings to "buy" and Wall Street Zen to "strong‑buy"—and the MarketBeat consensus rating is Buy.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share (annualized $0.50, 1.5% yield), payable May 4 with an ex-dividend date of April 2, but the payout ratio is a high 116.28%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.5360, with a volume of 511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PKE

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $680.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Park Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 116.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 228,855 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 46,376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Park Aerospace NYSE: PKE is a specialized materials and manufacturing company that designs, develops and produces high-performance composite structures, engineered laminates and specialty adhesives for aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes advanced honeycomb cores, composite assemblies, dielectric and high-reliability circuit materials, as well as structural and bonding solutions that meet demanding performance and weight requirements.

The company operates through two principal segments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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