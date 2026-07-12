Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.9545.

Several research analysts recently commented on PK shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Amundi boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 115,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 468,668 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,646 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,378,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,614. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.77 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. Park Hotels & Resorts's revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.740-1.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -91.74%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in luxury and upper-upscale hospitality properties. The company's primary business activity involves owning and leasing premier hotels and resorts across major urban and resort destinations. Through long-term management and franchise agreements with leading hotel operators, Park generates revenue from room nights, food and beverage offerings, meetings and events, and ancillary services.

Since its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide in January 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts has assembled a diversified portfolio of more than 60 properties.

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