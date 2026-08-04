Go Pro
→ Where to Put $100 Before Trump's New Tech Law Rolls Out (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Park National (NYSE:PRK) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Park National logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Park National shares reached a new 52-week high of $215.00, last trading near $210.10, supported by gains above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analysts maintain a generally neutral stance: four analysts rate the stock “Hold,” with a consensus price target of $211.00. Piper Sandler raised its target to $217, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $205.
  • Park National declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share, equivalent to $4.40 annually and a 2.1% yield; institutional investors own 62.65% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Park National.

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $215.00 and last traded at $210.10, with a volume of 132654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Park National from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Park National from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $211.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRK

Park National Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Park National's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Institutional Trading of Park National

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Park National by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Park National by 629.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S raised its stake in Park National by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Park National by 878.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 225 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company's stock.

About Park National

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary, The Park National Bank, provides a full suite of commercial and personal banking services. The company's main business activities include deposit-taking, commercial and industrial lending, mortgage originations and trust and wealth management services. Park National aims to serve the financial needs of businesses, professionals, families and nonprofit organizations across its regional footprint.

Through its subsidiary banks, Park National offers traditional deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside loan products including commercial real estate loans, agricultural lending, equipment financing and consumer installment loans.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Park National Right Now?

Before you consider Park National, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Park National wasn't on the list.

While Park National currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
By Chris Markoch | July 30, 2026

Recent Videos

The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines