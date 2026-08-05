Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 1.46%.The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.57 million. Park-Ohio updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

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Park-Ohio Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ PKOH traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $41.61. 56,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,222. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $599.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Park-Ohio's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

In other news, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 6,404 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $246,233.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 186,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,424.55. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 377.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKOH shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Park-Ohio from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Park-Ohio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park-Ohio

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

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