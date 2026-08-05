Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Lowered to "Buy" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Park-Ohio from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Park-Ohio from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park-Ohio has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Park-Ohio alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Price Performance

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $594.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $413.90 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Park-Ohio news, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 2,290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $87,981.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 184,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,846.58. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,272,221 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,640,000 after acquiring an additional 156,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,015 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,699 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 512,601 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,734,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 435,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company's stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Park-Ohio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Park-Ohio wasn't on the list.

While Park-Ohio currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here