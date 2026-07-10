Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . 87,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session's volume of 51,965 shares.The stock last traded at $36.33 and had previously closed at $35.85.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKOH. Wall Street Zen lowered Park-Ohio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Park-Ohio currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Trading Up 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $523.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business's 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.90 million. Park-Ohio has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Park-Ohio's payout ratio is 29.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Park-Ohio news, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 6,404 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $246,233.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 186,539 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,424.55. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 377.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

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