Park-Ohio (PKOH) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $425.5670 million for the quarter. Park-Ohio has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.90 million. On average, analysts expect Park-Ohio to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Park-Ohio Price Performance

PKOH stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $563.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $39.72.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Park-Ohio's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park-Ohio

In other news, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 2,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $87,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 184,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,846.58. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,449 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,439 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,836 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKOH shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Park-Ohio from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Park-Ohio from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKOH

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

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