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Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
Patriot National Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Patriot National Bancorp is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens Thursday, August 13. Analysts project earnings of $0.25 per share on $8.40 million in revenue.
  • The bank’s previous quarter fell well short of earnings expectations, reporting a $0.02-per-share loss versus the anticipated $0.25 profit, although revenue of $10.32 million exceeded estimates.
  • Investor sentiment remains negative: Weiss Ratings downgraded the stock to “sell,” and the sole analyst covering the company also rates it Sell. Shares recently traded at $1.15, while institutional investors own 39.25% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.71%.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PNBK opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Patriot National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Patriot National Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNBK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patriot National Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 18,696.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,009 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 680,370 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,513 shares of the bank's stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,909 shares of the bank's stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 42,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,454 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 72,458 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiary Patriot National Bank, operates as a community-oriented bank headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The company offers a comprehensive suite of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small- to mid-sized businesses and institutions. Its core deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, all supported by online and mobile banking platforms.

On the lending side, Patriot National Bank provides commercial real estate and business loans, construction and development financing, residential mortgage lending and consumer installment loans.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

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