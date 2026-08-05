Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. Barclays's target price indicates a potential upside of 58.57% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised Patterson-UTI Energy to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.95.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 1.8%

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Forrest C. Robinson sold 13,670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $164,176.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 56,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $682,672.42. The trade was a 19.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 421,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,834,868.81. This trade represents a 26.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 363,670 shares of company stock worth $4,212,677 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,934 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 5,554 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,591 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 494.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company's core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Patterson-UTI Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Patterson-UTI Energy wasn't on the list.

While Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here