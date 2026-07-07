Paula Loop Sells 8,336 Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) Director Paula Loop sold 8,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 63,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,880. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Robinhood Markets Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded down $4.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.90. 21,745,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,399,785. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.42. The stock has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: China Renaissance initiated coverage on Robinhood with a buy rating, adding a fresh analyst endorsement and potentially improving sentiment around the stock.

China Renaissance initiated coverage on Robinhood with a rating, adding a fresh analyst endorsement and potentially improving sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Robinhood’s expanding growth story, including its international push, new AI-powered trading tools, and blockchain/DeFi initiatives, which investors may view as long-term revenue drivers. Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Soars 14% on AI Trading Platform and Blockchain Launch

Multiple reports highlighted Robinhood’s expanding growth story, including its international push, new AI-powered trading tools, and blockchain/DeFi initiatives, which investors may view as long-term revenue drivers. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood’s Trump Accounts commentary and related media coverage reinforced the idea that the company can monetize new product launches, especially as the program rolls out.

Robinhood’s Trump Accounts commentary and related media coverage reinforced the idea that the company can monetize new product launches, especially as the program rolls out. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage also pointed to strengthening business momentum ahead of the company’s July 29 earnings report, with expectations that a beat could lead to estimate revisions and renewed upside.

Analyst and media coverage also pointed to strengthening business momentum ahead of the company’s July 29 earnings report, with expectations that a beat could lead to estimate revisions and renewed upside. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted heavy investor attention on HOOD and broad fintech interest, but these are more sentiment indicators than direct fundamentals.

Several articles noted heavy investor attention on HOOD and broad fintech interest, but these are more sentiment indicators than direct fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary still flagged lower 2026 earnings estimates, suggesting investors will be looking for confirmation that Robinhood’s new initiatives can translate into profits.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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