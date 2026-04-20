Paulson & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,913,665 Shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Stock

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM - Get Free Report) major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 4,913,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $12,578,982.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 104,486,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $267,485,959.68. This trade represents a 4.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Paulson & Co. Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 29th, Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 1,501,982 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,400.04.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 9,813,650 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $21,786,303.00.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 18,018,018 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,999.96.

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International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

NYSE:THM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 828,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,495. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.34 million, a PE ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 0.88. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Electrum Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter worth $53,504,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 888,168 shares of the company's stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 534,792 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1,238.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,307 shares of the company's stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 202,922 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 128,635 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 27,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company's stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE American: THM) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Livengood gold project in Alaska, United States. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, the company’s primary business activity is the exploration, permitting and feasibility study of the Livengood deposit, which hosts a large-scale, low‐sulfidation gold system. Through systematic drilling programs and resource modeling, International Tower Hill Mines aims to define and expand gold resources while advancing environmental and engineering studies toward a potential mining operation.

The Livengood project, situated approximately 70 miles northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska, has been the focal point of International Tower Hill Mines’ efforts since acquiring the property in 2011.

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