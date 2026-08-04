Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.

Paycom Software has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Paycom Software to earn $10.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

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Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $168.60 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $248.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business's 50 day moving average price is $139.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 22.44%.Paycom Software's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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