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Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Paycom Software logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Paycom Software declared a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share, payable September 8 to shareholders of record on August 24. The dividend implies an annualized payout of $1.50 and a yield of approximately 0.9%.
  • The dividend appears well covered, with a current payout ratio of 15.1%; analysts expect next year’s earnings to support a projected payout ratio of 14.4%.
  • Paycom’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with EPS of $3.15 versus the $2.99 consensus and revenue of $571.8 million, up 7.8% year over year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software.

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.

Paycom Software has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Paycom Software to earn $10.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $168.60 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $248.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business's 50 day moving average price is $139.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 22.44%.Paycom Software's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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