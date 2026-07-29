Paycom Software (PAYC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Paycom Software to post earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $513.1170 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $564.37 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Paycom Software's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock opened at $165.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $137.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.12. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $248.95.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Paycom Software's payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,165,546 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $345,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,665,529 shares of the software maker's stock worth $265,419,000 after purchasing an additional 275,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,559,682 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $248,551,000 after purchasing an additional 343,494 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 624,371 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $99,500,000 after purchasing an additional 70,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 228.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 532,124 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $110,756,000 after buying an additional 370,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $210.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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