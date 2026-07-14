Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Payoneer Global from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Payoneer Global from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Payoneer Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAYO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 25,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,887,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,239,734.66. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 16.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,500 shares of the company's stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 258,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,334,000 after purchasing an additional 576,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 123.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 75,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company's stock.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 6.76%.The business had revenue of $261.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global NASDAQ: PAYO operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company's core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.

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