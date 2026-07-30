Payoneer Global (PAYO) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $270.9820 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $261.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.12 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 6.76%.Payoneer Global's revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Payoneer Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Payoneer Global Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $7.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Payoneer Global from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Payoneer Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.40 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Payoneer Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 25,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,887,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,734.66. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 9,273.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,498 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company's stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global NASDAQ: PAYO operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company's core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.

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