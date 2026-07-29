PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given "Hold" Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the credit services provider's stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price suggests a potential downside of 5.69% from the stock's previous close.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded PayPal to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded PayPal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised PayPal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.50.

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PayPal Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02. PayPal has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $79.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.PayPal's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $196,194.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,260.18. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,543 shares of company stock worth $364,325. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Robinswood Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 15,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

More PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: PayPal reported adjusted EPS of $1.38 versus the $1.28 consensus and revenue of $8.68 billion versus estimates of $8.47 billion. Revenue rose 4.8% year over year, supported by growth at Venmo and Braintree. PayPal's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on TPV & Revenue Growth

PayPal reported adjusted EPS of $1.38 versus the $1.28 consensus and revenue of $8.68 billion versus estimates of $8.47 billion. Revenue rose 4.8% year over year, supported by growth at Venmo and Braintree. Positive Sentiment: Improved outlook and operating momentum: Management raised its 2026 adjusted EPS forecast to $5.38 and increased transaction-margin guidance. Total payment volume climbed 10% to $486.4 billion, transactions rose 8%, and PayPal generated $1.8 billion in free cash flow while repurchasing approximately $1.5 billion of stock. PayPal presses on with turnaround as sale questions linger

Management raised its 2026 adjusted EPS forecast to $5.38 and increased transaction-margin guidance. Total payment volume climbed 10% to $486.4 billion, transactions rose 8%, and PayPal generated $1.8 billion in free cash flow while repurchasing approximately $1.5 billion of stock. Positive Sentiment: Takeover premium remains in focus: Stripe and Advent International reportedly offered $60.50 per share, valuing PayPal at roughly $53 billion. The board reportedly viewed the offer as too low, while CEO Enrique Lores left the door open to a higher bid. This supports investor hopes for either a sweetened offer or a stronger standalone recovery. Once high-flying PayPal becomes a takeover target

Stripe and Advent International reportedly offered $60.50 per share, valuing PayPal at roughly $53 billion. The board reportedly viewed the offer as too low, while CEO Enrique Lores left the door open to a higher bid. This supports investor hopes for either a sweetened offer or a stronger standalone recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Turnaround execution is still being tested: PayPal is investing in checkout modernization, artificial-intelligence tools, digital identity and stablecoins. Management says the strategic reorganization is progressing, but investors are waiting for stronger branded-checkout growth and evidence that cost savings can improve profitability.

PayPal is investing in checkout modernization, artificial-intelligence tools, digital identity and stablecoins. Management says the strategic reorganization is progressing, but investors are waiting for stronger branded-checkout growth and evidence that cost savings can improve profitability. Negative Sentiment: Margin and near-term growth concerns remain: Higher investment spending pressured margins, GAAP profit declined year over year, and some reports characterized third-quarter guidance as soft. Analysts have largely retained Hold ratings because competitive pressure and limited branded-checkout momentum could restrain the recovery. X’s new Visa-supported X Money service also adds another competitive threat in digital payments. PayPal delivers Q2 earnings beat with soft Q3 guidance

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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