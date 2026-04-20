PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 1.3% - Here's Why

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.51 and last traded at $51.46. 12,149,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 22,252,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.81.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Noted investor interest and bullish takes: reports that Michael Burry added PYPL to his buys and a bullish Seeking Alpha piece argue the turnaround thesis still has upside, supporting demand from value/contrarian buyers. Michael Burry (PYPL) Stock Buys

Noted investor interest and bullish takes: reports that Michael Burry added PYPL to his buys and a bullish Seeking Alpha piece argue the turnaround thesis still has upside, supporting demand from value/contrarian buyers. Positive Sentiment: Bullish stock-picking narratives remain: analysis arguing “it’s not too late” for the turnaround may attract longer-term investors who view current valuation as a recovery opportunity. PayPal: It's Still Not Too Late To Buy The Turnaround

Bullish stock-picking narratives remain: analysis arguing “it’s not too late” for the turnaround may attract longer-term investors who view current valuation as a recovery opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive comparison: recent coverage comparing Mastercard (MA) vs. PayPal highlights that network strength and higher-margin services may give MA stronger near-term growth, framing PayPal more as a turnaround story than a sector leader. That pressure is informational but not new. MA vs. PYPL: Which Digital Payments Stock Has More Room to Run?

Competitive comparison: recent coverage comparing Mastercard (MA) vs. PayPal highlights that network strength and higher-margin services may give MA stronger near-term growth, framing PayPal more as a turnaround story than a sector leader. That pressure is informational but not new. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho downgraded PYPL to Neutral and cut its price target to $50, citing increasing competitive threats (notably Musk’s X Money), fundamental headwinds, an earnings miss, and insider selling — a catalyst for short-term selling and lower analyst support. Mizuho Downgrades PayPal (PYPL) to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded PYPL to Neutral and cut its price target to $50, citing increasing competitive threats (notably Musk’s X Money), fundamental headwinds, an earnings miss, and insider selling — a catalyst for short-term selling and lower analyst support. Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: multiple law firms (Rosen, Faruqi, Bronstein, Bragar, DJS and others) have issued reminders about April 20 lead-plaintiff deadlines in securities class-action suits alleging misstatements during a stated class period — these notices signal ongoing litigation risk and potential future liabilities that can weigh on sentiment and valuation. PYPL CLASS ACTION DEADLINE TONIGHT

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $39.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.61.

Read Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.76.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.35%.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $1,361,317.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,113.34. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,560,563.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,484.67. The trade was a 54.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,909 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here