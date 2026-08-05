PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 1% - Time to Sell?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.91 and last traded at $57.93. 8,418,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 19,331,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.

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Key PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly performance and higher guidance: PayPal reported second-quarter revenue of $8.68 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.38, exceeding consensus estimates, while raising its 2026 outlook. Investors are also watching progress in revitalizing checkout, monetizing Venmo and returning Braintree to profitable growth. PayPal acquisition interest and quarterly performance

PayPal reported second-quarter revenue of $8.68 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.38, exceeding consensus estimates, while raising its 2026 outlook. Investors are also watching progress in revitalizing checkout, monetizing Venmo and returning Braintree to profitable growth. Positive Sentiment: New business-unit targets could improve accountability: PayPal plans to establish revenue targets for its three core business units for the first time, giving investors greater visibility into growth and management execution. PayPal sets revenue targets for three business units

PayPal plans to establish revenue targets for its three core business units for the first time, giving investors greater visibility into growth and management execution. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its PayPal price target to $60, and the stock was also reported higher following an analyst upgrade, reinforcing the view that the company’s valuation may be too low. Cantor Fitzgerald raises PayPal price target

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its PayPal price target to $60, and the stock was also reported higher following an analyst upgrade, reinforcing the view that the company’s valuation may be too low. Neutral Sentiment: Stablecoin opportunity: PayPal’s stablecoin initiatives could expand its role in digital payments, although the long-term revenue and profitability impact remain uncertain. Stablecoin market article

PayPal’s stablecoin initiatives could expand its role in digital payments, although the long-term revenue and profitability impact remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Takeover expectations may be tempering gains: Reports that PayPal considers Stripe’s potential offer too low could disappoint investors hoping for a premium acquisition, even though rejecting a low bid may signal management believes the company is worth more. PayPal and Stripe offer

Reports that PayPal considers Stripe’s potential offer too low could disappoint investors hoping for a premium acquisition, even though rejecting a low bid may signal management believes the company is worth more. Negative Sentiment: Cost and insider-sale concerns: Rising technology costs and pressure on consumer spending could weigh on margins, while PayPal’s chief accounting officer recently sold 38% of his directly held shares. Neither item necessarily changes the long-term thesis, but both may add short-term caution. PayPal insider share sale

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Clear Str upgraded shares of PayPal to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Argus set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on PayPal from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PayPal from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.72.

Read Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Down 1.0%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.36%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. PayPal's payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 732 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $42,529.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,042.70. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 10,612 shares of company stock valued at $484,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.5% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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