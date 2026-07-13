PayPal Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 109,935 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the typical daily volume of 80,128 call options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded PayPal from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $53.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $196,194.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,260.18. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 15,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: PayPal joined the European Payments Council, a strategically important move that could expand its influence over European payment standards and support its international growth ambitions. PayPal Joins the European Payments Council

PayPal joined the European Payments Council, a strategically important move that could expand its influence over European payment standards and support its international growth ambitions. Positive Sentiment: Investors bought an unusually high volume of PayPal call options, a sign that some traders are positioning for further gains in PYPL.

Investors bought an unusually high volume of PayPal call options, a sign that some traders are positioning for further gains in PYPL. Positive Sentiment: Technical and index-related flows may be providing support as Russell reconstitution and market-cap reshuffling keep attention on the stock.

Technical and index-related flows may be providing support as Russell reconstitution and market-cap reshuffling keep attention on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles continue to frame PayPal as a rebound candidate, with debate centered on whether the stock is undervalued or a value trap. Is PayPal Stock a Bargain or a Value Trap?

Recent articles continue to frame PayPal as a rebound candidate, with debate centered on whether the stock is undervalued or a value trap. Negative Sentiment: Broader investor caution remains in the background because some recent commentary points to margin pressure and mixed institutional positioning, which could limit upside.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,280,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,285,459. The firm's fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

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