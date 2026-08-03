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PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Citigroup

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
PayPay logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Citigroup lowered PayPay’s price target from $23 to $18 while maintaining a neutral rating, implying approximately 10.2% upside from the previous close.
  • Despite Citigroup’s cautious view, PayPay has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average analyst price target of $25.18, with several firms assigning buy or outperform ratings.
  • PayPay shares rose 7.9% to $16.33, while the company’s latest quarterly earnings beat expectations with adjusted EPS of $0.17 versus the $0.15 consensus estimate.
  • Interested in PayPay? Here are five stocks we like better.

PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the fintech company's stock. Citigroup's price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAYP. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PayPay in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of PayPay in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPay in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded PayPay from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised PayPay to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPay presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.18.

View Our Latest Report on PAYP

PayPay Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ PAYP traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 790,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,955. PayPay has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44.

PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The fintech company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $675.02 million for the quarter.

About PayPay

(Get Free Report)

As Japan's leading financial technology company, we are dedicated to our goal of becoming a digital finance platform for all. We strive to empower the everyday lives of users and businesses by transforming their smartphones into a comprehensive, easy-to-use, and accessible financial platform that centralizes and simplifies numerous daily activities for ultimate convenience. Through a seamless ecosystem of payment, financial and everyday services, we have served as a game-changer in driving the shift to a cashless and digitally empowered economy.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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