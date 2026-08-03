PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Citigroup

PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the fintech company's stock. Citigroup's price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAYP. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PayPay in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of PayPay in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPay in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded PayPay from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised PayPay to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPay presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.18.

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PayPay Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ PAYP traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 790,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,955. PayPay has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44.

PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The fintech company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $675.02 million for the quarter.

About PayPay

As Japan's leading financial technology company, we are dedicated to our goal of becoming a digital finance platform for all. We strive to empower the everyday lives of users and businesses by transforming their smartphones into a comprehensive, easy-to-use, and accessible financial platform that centralizes and simplifies numerous daily activities for ultimate convenience. Through a seamless ecosystem of payment, financial and everyday services, we have served as a game-changer in driving the shift to a cashless and digitally empowered economy.

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