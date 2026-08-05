PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) SVP Paul Davis Sells 75,997 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) SVP Paul Davis sold 75,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $4,993,762.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 183,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,052,922.46. The trade was a 29.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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PBF Energy Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,485,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,118. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.10. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. PBF Energy's payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

Key Headlines Impacting PBF Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting PBF Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: PBF’s latest quarterly results were significantly better than expected: earnings reached $6.22 per share versus the $4.15 consensus, while revenue rose 56.2% year over year to $11.68 billion. Analysts expect approximately $12.56 in full-year EPS, and positive estimate revisions are supporting the bullish case. Why PBF Energy Might Be Well Poised for a Surge

PBF’s latest quarterly results were significantly better than expected: earnings reached $6.22 per share versus the $4.15 consensus, while revenue rose 56.2% year over year to $11.68 billion. Analysts expect approximately $12.56 in full-year EPS, and positive estimate revisions are supporting the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted PBF for strong relative price momentum, positive earnings revisions and solid fundamentals. The company also declared its regular $0.275-per-share quarterly dividend, equivalent to $1.10 annually, with an ex-dividend date of August 14. 5 Stocks With Relative Price Strength Investors Should Buy

Zacks highlighted PBF for strong relative price momentum, positive earnings revisions and solid fundamentals. The company also declared its regular $0.275-per-share quarterly dividend, equivalent to $1.10 annually, with an ex-dividend date of August 14. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed. Recent price-target increases include UBS at $84 and TD Cowen at $68, but the broader consensus remains cautious, with many Hold or Sell ratings and targets below recent trading levels.

Analyst views remain mixed. Recent price-target increases include UBS at $84 and TD Cowen at $68, but the broader consensus remains cautious, with many Hold or Sell ratings and targets below recent trading levels. Negative Sentiment: CEO Matthew Lucey sold 225,473 shares for approximately $16.2 million, reducing his position by 31.26%. Director Thomas Nimbley separately sold 468,139 shares worth about $32.6 million, cutting his ownership by 37.10%. PBF Energy CEO Insider Sale

CEO Matthew Lucey sold 225,473 shares for approximately $16.2 million, reducing his position by 31.26%. Director Thomas Nimbley separately sold 468,139 shares worth about $32.6 million, cutting his ownership by 37.10%. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Control Empresarial De Capital sold 490,000 shares for roughly $34.9 million. Although it retained nearly 15 million shares, the cluster of insider sales—following several earlier disposals—may signal profit-taking and is weighing on sentiment. PBF Energy Insider Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PBF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PBF Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen upped their price target on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $62.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $50.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company's stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

Further Reading

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