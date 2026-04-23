PBF Energy (PBF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect PBF Energy to post earnings of ($0.2518) per share and revenue of $7.1767 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.82) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. PBF Energy's payout ratio is presently -74.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $50,831,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,996,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,686,656.58. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,051,825 shares of company stock worth $486,676,087 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PBF Energy by 147.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,772,258 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $83,639,000 after buying an additional 1,651,516 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 230.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,060 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $45,183,000 after buying an additional 1,454,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2,198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,212,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,628 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 276.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,028,799 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 755,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,729,304 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $46,899,000 after purchasing an additional 574,001 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research upgraded PBF Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBF Energy

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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