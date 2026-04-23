PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.39, FiscalAI reports. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

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PCB Bancorp Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PCB stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $23.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 26,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.53.

PCB Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PCB Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.24%.

Insider Activity

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 2,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,592,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,239,862.75. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,119 shares of company stock valued at $227,820. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,447 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 3,769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,780 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,939 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of PCB Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of PCB Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PCB Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.50.

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PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp is the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank, a California-chartered bank founded in 1999 and headquartered in Torrance, California. As the parent of an FDIC-insured institution, PCB Bancorp oversees a community-focused banking franchise that serves both retail customers and commercial enterprises. The company's strategy emphasizes personalized service and deep market knowledge to meet the evolving needs of individuals, families and businesses in Southern California.

Through its subsidiary Pacific City Bank, PCB Bancorp offers a broad range of financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial real estate and construction lending, residential mortgages, trade finance, treasury management and wealth advisory solutions.

Further Reading

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