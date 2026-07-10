PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Price Target Raised to $63.00

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PDF Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.50.

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PDF Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $55.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.74 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $71.68.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.71 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 3.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PDF Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 257.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company's flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

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