PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Rating Increased to Hold at Wells Fargo & Company

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PDF Solutions from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PDF Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.33.

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PDF Solutions Trading Up 6.6%

PDF Solutions stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 284.29 and a beta of 1.67. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.71 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 3.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PDF Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 40.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,092 shares of the technology company's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 117,205.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 19,942 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,465 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 32,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company's stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company's flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

Further Reading

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