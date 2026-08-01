Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Pearson (NYSE:PSO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Pearson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSO

Pearson Price Performance

NYSE:PSO opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pearson has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Institutional Trading of Pearson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 952.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pearson during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pearson by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company's stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc is a global education company headquartered in London, England, with significant operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Tracing its roots back to 1844, Pearson evolved from its early beginnings into one of the world's leading providers of educational content, digital learning tools, and assessment services. The company's American subsidiary trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSO.

Pearson's core business encompasses a broad portfolio of products and services for learners, educators, and institutions.

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