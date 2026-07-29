Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.480-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.690-1.760 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.90.

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Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,438,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $345.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.23 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 4.18%.The business's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's payout ratio is currently -5.00%.

Trending Headlines about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting Pebblebrook Hotel Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted funds from operations (FFO) was $0.68 per diluted share , ahead of the $0.62 analyst estimate and up from $0.65 a year earlier. GAAP diluted EPS of $0.17 also exceeded the $0.12 consensus estimate. Pebblebrook Hotel Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted funds from operations (FFO) was , ahead of the $0.62 analyst estimate and up from $0.65 a year earlier. GAAP diluted EPS of $0.17 also exceeded the $0.12 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Operating trends improved, with same-property revenue per available room (RevPAR) rising 6.5% , same-property total revenue increasing 4.8%, and same-property hotel EBITDA growing 7.1% to $123.3 million. Resorts and San Francisco were key contributors. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Q2 Net Income Rises to $24.9 Million

Operating trends improved, with same-property revenue per available room (RevPAR) rising , same-property total revenue increasing 4.8%, and same-property hotel EBITDA growing 7.1% to $123.3 million. Resorts and San Francisco were key contributors. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook, providing EPS guidance of $1.69-$1.76 versus the $1.60 consensus estimate. Full-year net income guidance was raised to a range spanning a $1.7 million loss to $6.3 million of income.

Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook, providing EPS guidance of versus the $1.60 consensus estimate. Full-year net income guidance was raised to a range spanning a $1.7 million loss to $6.3 million of income. Positive Sentiment: The board authorized a new preferred-share repurchase program, potentially supporting per-share value and signaling confidence in the company’s capital position. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Launches New Preferred Buyback Program

The board authorized a new preferred-share repurchase program, potentially supporting per-share value and signaling confidence in the company’s capital position. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $407.1 million was above the $400.1 million consensus estimate but essentially flat year over year. Net income increased to $24.9 million from $19.3 million.

Quarterly revenue of $407.1 million was above the $400.1 million consensus estimate but essentially flat year over year. Net income increased to $24.9 million from $19.3 million. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.52 has a midpoint of $0.50, only modestly above the $0.49 consensus but below the upside implied by the full-year guidance. Investors may also remain cautious because profitability metrics, including net margin and return on equity, remain negative.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 9,346 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust NYSE: PEB is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company's investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB's portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

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