Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.690-1.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.480-0.520 EPS.

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Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,438,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,585. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 4.18%.The firm had revenue of $345.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's payout ratio is presently -5.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $20.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.90.

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Key Pebblebrook Hotel Trust News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pebblebrook Hotel Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted funds from operations (FFO) was $0.68 per diluted share , ahead of the $0.62 analyst estimate and up from $0.65 a year earlier. GAAP diluted EPS of $0.17 also exceeded the $0.12 consensus estimate. Pebblebrook Hotel Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted funds from operations (FFO) was , ahead of the $0.62 analyst estimate and up from $0.65 a year earlier. GAAP diluted EPS of $0.17 also exceeded the $0.12 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Operating trends improved, with same-property revenue per available room (RevPAR) rising 6.5% , same-property total revenue increasing 4.8%, and same-property hotel EBITDA growing 7.1% to $123.3 million. Resorts and San Francisco were key contributors. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Q2 Net Income Rises to $24.9 Million

Operating trends improved, with same-property revenue per available room (RevPAR) rising , same-property total revenue increasing 4.8%, and same-property hotel EBITDA growing 7.1% to $123.3 million. Resorts and San Francisco were key contributors. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook, providing EPS guidance of $1.69-$1.76 versus the $1.60 consensus estimate. Full-year net income guidance was raised to a range spanning a $1.7 million loss to $6.3 million of income.

Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook, providing EPS guidance of versus the $1.60 consensus estimate. Full-year net income guidance was raised to a range spanning a $1.7 million loss to $6.3 million of income. Positive Sentiment: The board authorized a new preferred-share repurchase program, potentially supporting per-share value and signaling confidence in the company’s capital position. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Launches New Preferred Buyback Program

The board authorized a new preferred-share repurchase program, potentially supporting per-share value and signaling confidence in the company’s capital position. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $407.1 million was above the $400.1 million consensus estimate but essentially flat year over year. Net income increased to $24.9 million from $19.3 million.

Quarterly revenue of $407.1 million was above the $400.1 million consensus estimate but essentially flat year over year. Net income increased to $24.9 million from $19.3 million. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.52 has a midpoint of $0.50, only modestly above the $0.49 consensus but below the upside implied by the full-year guidance. Investors may also remain cautious because profitability metrics, including net margin and return on equity, remain negative.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,021 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 131,316 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,556 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,147 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust NYSE: PEB is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company's investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB's portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

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