Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.3460) per share and revenue of $323.2590 million for the quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.620 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $349.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of PEB stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's payout ratio is presently -4.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,964,179 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $78,835,000 after acquiring an additional 695,277 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,180,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $69,969,000 after acquiring an additional 711,042 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,158,256 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,751,000 after acquiring an additional 997,119 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 114.6% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,150,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,350,000 after purchasing an additional 177,466 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEB

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust NYSE: PEB is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company's investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB's portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

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