Pedevco (PED) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Pedevco to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($3.90). The business had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.65 million. Pedevco had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. On average, analysts expect Pedevco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pedevco Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Pedevco stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Pedevco has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $133.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.78 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised Pedevco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on PED

Insider Buying and Selling at Pedevco

In other Pedevco news, Director Martyn Willsher purchased 13,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $191,886.12. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at $367,638.83. This represents a 109.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 18,797 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $275,751.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 54,428 shares in the company, valued at $798,458.76. This trade represents a 25.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 54.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pedevco

Pedevco Corp is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol PED. The firm focuses on acquiring, developing and producing hydrocarbon assets, with a strategic emphasis on shallow water and onshore properties in Trinidad and Tobago. Since its listing, Pedevco has pursued opportunities to expand reserves through targeted exploration and development projects in one of the Caribbean's most prolific hydrocarbon-producing regions.

The company's portfolio centers on two primary concession areas in Trinidad and Tobago: the O-55 shallow water offshore block and the onshore Block 3(a) license.

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